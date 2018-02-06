Everything's coming up roses for Kylie Jenner.

On the heels of welcoming her first child, the 20-year-old reality star is in the throes of parenting bliss—and everyone is joining in the celebration. The first-time mom is quite literally smelling the roses this week as family and friends have been showering her with bouquets and bouquets of flowers for her newborn daughter.

While the little lady's name has not yet been revealed, she's already getting used to floral arrangements the Kardashian way. All of her famous relatives have showered the now mom and baby with arrangements of pink and white roses. While Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westsent over an ombré architectural piece, mama-to-be Khloe Kardashian opted for a train of round pastel bouquets.

Older sister and mother of three Kourtney Kardashian sent a sweet note along with her floral arrangement for her new niece. "My beautiful angel, welcome to the world. You have a lot of cousins waiting to play with you. I love you. Auntie Kourtney," she said.