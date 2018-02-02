Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Rob Kardashian's fans are sending him so much love on social media after seeing his most recent tweet.
On Thursday, the Arthur George sock designer saw a GIF of himself on Twitter that shows him holding a then-baby Mason Disick during what appears to be the Kardashian family's vacation to Bora Bora seven years ago in 2011.
"I miss u so much Rob," the tweet read along with crying and heart emojis.
"Me too," Rob replied, along with a blue heart emoji.
Rob has been staying out of the spotlight over the last year, since his split from Blac Chyna in February 2017.
Shortly before the couple called it quits, Rob and Chyna welcomed a baby girl together, Dream Kardashian.
"Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work," a source told E! News at the time of their 2017 breakup. "He's been focusing on his sock line more."
And while we have seen Rob make brief appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the last year, he's mostly stayed out of the public eye, only giving updates on his life via Twitter.
Rob has recently shared a number of adorable posts about his baby girl on the social media platform, including one super sweet video of Dream saying, "Hi, dad!"
What do you think about Rob's tweet? Sound off in the comments.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Mondays at 9:30PM, only on E! in Australia