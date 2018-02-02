Rob Kardashian's fans are sending him so much love on social media after seeing his most recent tweet.

On Thursday, the Arthur George sock designer saw a GIF of himself on Twitter that shows him holding a then-baby Mason Disick during what appears to be the Kardashian family's vacation to Bora Bora seven years ago in 2011.

"I miss u so much Rob," the tweet read along with crying and heart emojis.

"Me too," Rob replied, along with a blue heart emoji.

Rob has been staying out of the spotlight over the last year, since his split from Blac Chyna in February 2017.