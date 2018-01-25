BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 9:30PM

Kendall Jenner Gets Animated at Blake Griffin's Basketball Game

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Absolut Lime

This Signature Grammy Week Cocktail Recipe Is a Viewing Party Must-Have

Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, The Met

Michelangelo—the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Not the Artist—Visits The Met

Adam Hicks

Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

Kendall Jenner

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

It looks like Kendall Jenner is still Blake Griffin's no. 1 fan.

The 22-year-old model cheered on the 28-year-old basketball star while sitting courtside at Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

Sitting next to producer Michael D. Ratner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star really showed her enthusiasm for the game—even clenching her fists and scrunching her face after a play. 

Unfortunately, Griffin's team didn't secure a victory. The Celtics beat the Clippers 113 to 102.

Like any member of the Kardashian family, Kendall showed up to the game in style. She wore a newspaper print T-shirt by John Galliano, jeans and blue and white Adidas sneakers, which would certainly get brother-in-law Kanye West's approval.

She also snacked on a pretzel during the game.

Kendall Jenner's Street Style

Rumors of a possible romance between Kendall and Griffin started spreading in August after they were spotted dining at L.A. hotspot Craig's with Hailey Baldwin and basketball pro Chandler Parsons. Over the next few months, the two enjoyed a lot of quality time together, cuddling up at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, dancing at a club and eating sushi. Kendall was also photographed wearing her rumored man's jacket and attending more of his games. As if those weren't enough romantic signs, Griffin even attended Kendall's 22nd birthday. 

However, a source recently told E! News the two were "never serious."

"They were hanging out, but both knew that it wasn't going to be a long-term exclusive relationship," the insider revealed. "They are still in contact and hangout here and there when they are both in town because they truly have a lot of fun together. Kendall always says that Blake makes her laugh and that's why she loves being around him."

Another source also said "things have slowed down in the past month or so" for the duo.

Either way, Kendall has a lot on her plate right now. In addition to her modeling, the reality star is a new auntie to Kim Kardashian and Kanye's third child Chicago West.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Mondays at 9:30PM, only on E! in Australia

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kendall Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Sports
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.