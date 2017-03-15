Kim Kardashian Sobs & Recalls the Moment She Thought She'd Be Killed During Robbery: ''If the Elevator Does Not Open...I'm F--ked''
Khloe Kardashian Introduces Tristan Thompson to Kim and the Family in Keeping With the Kardashians Season Premiere
Kim Kardashian has her own theory about how the robbers planned their Paris attack on her.
In this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is revealing how she thinks the robbery was set up and executed.
"What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," Kim says. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out."
E!
Kim then explains that she thinks they knew her bodyguard Pascal was out with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and that she was by herself.
"They had to have known we were leaving that day," Kim says. "They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."
E!
Take a look at the KUWTK clip above to see Kim reveal how she thinks the robbery was planned!
And to see an exclusive sneak peek of Kim detailing the Paris robbery moment by moment, watch E! News this Thursday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 13 March 2017, only on E!