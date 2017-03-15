Kim Kardashian has her own theory about how the robbers planned their Paris attack on her.

In this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is revealing how she thinks the robbery was set up and executed.

"What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip," Kim says. "I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out."