Tyler Henry Gives Jim Parsons Some Comfort About His Father's Death: "The Important Thing Is to Know It Was Quick"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:00 AM

Jim Parsons is finally learning about the details of his father's passing.

In this clip from the season premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry sits down with The Big Bang Theory star and instantly begins channeling messages from his father, who died in a car accident back in 2001.

"When he comes through, he is having me reference to his passing and he is having me talk about wanting anyone to let go of this idea that there could have been a medical response any faster," Tyler insists.

Tyler ensures Jim that despite what anyone may have thought, nothing could've been done to save him.

While Jim still has some questions about the specifics of his fathers death, he's happy to know that his passing was quick.

"The important thing is to know it was quick and that there was nothing that getting there for anybody could have done," Jim says.

Watch Jim finally get some closure in the clip above.

