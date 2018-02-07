WEEKNIGHTS
6:30PM

Selena Gomez Explains Her Complicated Relationship With Instagram

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Richard Pryor, Marlon Brando

Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando Slept Together, Comedian's Widow Reveals

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Ciara, Russell Wilson

Front Row Files: Ciara, Halsey & More Take on NYFW Fall 2018

Carrie Underwood Ready for Baby No. 2?

She's an open book! 

Selena Gomez has proven to be a very candid celeb, and this year is no different. In an interview with 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, Selena shares about her health and even dishes a little about her issues with social media. 

While she loves the ability to take charge of her own story and connect with fans, she admits the platform has its downside. "It's given young people, myself included, a false representation of what's important." Selena told the mag. So what did the star have to say about staying mentally healthy?

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Get the full story in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Selena Gomez , Justin Bieber , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -