She's an open book!

Selena Gomez has proven to be a very candid celeb, and this year is no different. In an interview with 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, Selena shares about her health and even dishes a little about her issues with social media.

While she loves the ability to take charge of her own story and connect with fans, she admits the platform has its downside. "It's given young people, myself included, a false representation of what's important." Selena told the mag. So what did the star have to say about staying mentally healthy?