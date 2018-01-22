WEEKNIGHTS
A Fan Called Out Kim Kardashian on Twitter for Being "Self-Absorbed" and Her Response Was Perfect

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 4:57 PM

Is Kim Kardashian self-absorbed? 

It wouldn't be the first time fans have called out the mom of three for being a little bit selfish, but this time, Kim has something to say about it. One fan in-particular totally called out the reality star for it, but the best part is she totally agreed!

"Is it me or is Kim Kardashian sooo self-absorbed. Even when she's saying nothing," a fan tweeted out. Kim's response was absolutely perfect. "No it's not you, I totally am!" Well, there you have it! Which Kardashian sister is enjoying a romantic getaway with her boyfriend currently? 

Get the full story in the clip above! 

