She's out of there!

On Wednesday, Omarosa Manigault Newman officially resigned from her position as a White House aide. Her last day will be Jan. 20, and according to reports, her decision to leave was less than amicable.

The former reality star allegedly had to be physically dragged from the premises by secret service agents. While Omarosa has denied those accounts, she has shared that once she's officially done with her responsibilities, she will have plenty more stories to tell. So why did she choose now to resign?