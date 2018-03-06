Becca Kufrin Meets 5 Of Her Suitors Minutes After Being Named the Next Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin isn't ready to do the damn thing, she's already doing it!
Minutes after officially being named the next star of The Bachelorette, the 27-year-old was already being introduced to five of her suitors. That's right, Becca's season has already started, with her brutal break-up with Arie Luyendyk Jr. (who popped the question to Lauren Burnham during the After the Final Rose special) already feeling like a distant memory.
As for what she's looking for in a man, Becca, 27, said, "Just somebody who is loyal, who can make me laugh, honesty, all the good things." She later added she likes tall men because she wants to be able to wear high heels.
So did any of the five men she met during the live special fit the bill? Let's go over their intro strategies and predict how they'll do on night one, shall we?
Name: Lincoln, "like the president"
Intro: He's British. He's wearing a bow-tie. And it's his birthday! Come on, it was too cute how nervous Lincoln was, with Becca calling him "sweet" as he stumbled over his words. He then said, "I need to applaud you for how well you handled everything and just being able to put yourself back out there." Oh, and then he called Arie "a wanker."
Prediction: We don't want to jinx it but we think he might be getting the first impression rose!
Name: Chase
Intro: First, he introduced himself by his full name, which is a little odd, no? (Chase Vergason, BTW!) After admitting to being a little "ll over the place," he ended on a solid note, telling the Bachelorette, "You deserve better than that and I hope to be that."
Prediction: We feel like he's probably going home on night one?
Name: Ryan
His Intro: Banjo alert! Ryan came out strumming his banjo, and sang a song about Becca. While we were a little concerned at first by his singing as we still have PTSD from previous singer-songwriters who tried to use the show to jump-start their singing careers (See: Luke Pell, James Taylor, etc.), Ryan proved to be pretty shy once his tune was done. "We're going to have a great time," he simply said, and Becca said she wanted banjo lessons.
Prediction: He'll get a rose on night one, for sure.
Suitor: Darius
His Intro: "You are gorgeous," was Darius' opening line, before going onto say: "I just want to formally apologize on behalf of my gender." Anyone else already sick of hearing about Arie from these guys?
Prediction: Goes home night one. He seemed a little too confident, no? And he mentioned not being there to make friends and for TV, which means he might be, right?!
Suitor: Blake
His Intro: Blake walked out with a horse, but wasn't riding it, which seemed off at first. But then he explained why and everyone swooned: "As the saying goes, when you fall off the horse, you get to get back up again." And then he helped Becca get back on the horse!
Prediction: Definitely getting a rose.
