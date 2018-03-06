Should The Bachelor Have Aired Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin's Breakup?

"I don't like this one bit. Shouldn't have filmed."

That was beloved Bachelor Sean Lowe's reactionary tweet during The Bachelor's finale on Monday night, when Arie Luyendyk Jr. blindsided Becca Kufrin by breaking up with her a little over a month after proposing in Peru. The unedited (sometime split-screen) scene was brutal to watch, and angered fans as Becca was lead to believe she was about to spend the weekend with her fiancee during a "Happy Couple Weekend" organized by the show's producers.

And yet, Lowe watched the entire scene play out. It seems we all did, as the until-now lackluster season saw its highest ratings in both overall viewers and in the all-important adults 18-49 demo rating. We may have been watching through our fingers, but we were still watching.