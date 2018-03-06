Dwayne Johnson Thanks First Reponders After 2-Year-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

Big-hearted actor Dwayne Johnson has a big shout-out and a big thank you to all those who helped him and his family over the weekend after a "scary" incident involving his and pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian's 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Johnson required the need of emergency services, as well as an all-night trip to the emergency room.

On Tuesday, the father-of-two (soon to be three) shared a video with his over 100 million Instagram fans, thanking "everyone involved"—doctors, nurses, the 911 operator, LAFD first responders and the UCLA medical team—for taking care of the family during the stressful situation.

Along with the heartfelt video, "The Rock" wrote, "Things got a lil’ hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back."

In the video, which was filmed mid-workout, the 45-year-old actor explained, "This past Saturday night, something happened to me and my family that I would never want to happen to any of you, but, of course, emergencies do happen. We were up all night with something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine, who is okay now."