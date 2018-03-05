Celeb Glam Squads Reveal Tips From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 3:38 PM

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Hailey Baldwin

George Pimentel/WireImage

The most sought-after glam squads are spilling the secrets behind celeb beauty looks, and you don't want to miss it.

From simple hacks to beauty tricks that make these pros borderline genius, our routines will be forever thankful. 

Love Hailey Baldwin's fluffed bob? You can thank celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan and Hidden Crown Hair Clip-in Extensions.

"Hailey wanted something beautiful and feminine that was pulled off the face to compliment the lines of the dress," the beauty pro said. "We originally were going to do a long version of the look but after she had the dress on we realized short would be better suited for the finished look so we cut it blunt and fluffy."

Oscars 2018: Best Beauty From the Red Carpet

The model's hair hack is only the beginning. Check out more tips from top celebrity hairstylists and makeup artists below!

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Sarah Hyland

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

Hairstylist Ryan Richman placed a hair primer, Paul Mitchell Neuro Prime, which reduces the rate of heat transfer, before using hot tools on her hair.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Janelle Monae

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

For a healthy, red carpet glow, makeup artist Jessica Smalls applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator in Spotlight 700 above her cheeks and to her brow bones, a spot that many highlighter lovers miss.

ESC: Vanity Fair, Best Beauty, Sarah Paulson

Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson

"For me, what really made this look was the pop of pink under the eye (Tom Ford Eyeshadow Extreme in TFX3, out March 5) and the bold lip (Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Jared 05)," said makeup artist Adam Breuchaud. "Don't be afraid to try a fun, unexpected color under a cleaner, more standard eye."

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Sofia Vergara

Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Over Sofia's foundation, beauty pro Kayleen McAdams applied the newly launched Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in shade 6, a tinted complexion booster that was designed to work like a Snapchat filter.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

To set the Being Mary Jane star's makeup, beauty pro Fiona Stiles used Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder, a talc-free formula that an anti-glaring effect in front of flashing cameras.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Olivia Munn

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

To create Olivia's look, hairstylist Chad Wood braided the back of her hair to decrease thickness, then added extensions for length. For added gloss, he glazed the ends of her hair with the Sisley-Paris Hair Rituel Precious Hair Care Oil, which launched on February 6th.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Amanda Seyfried

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Amanda Seyfried

After applying the Suave Professionals Hairspray Compressed Micro Mist Natural Hold to the actress' hair, stylist Jenny Cho moved her flat iron in the shape of an "S" to achieve silky waves.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Prior to the party, celebrity tanning expert James Read applied multiple thin layers of his namesake Coconut Water Tan Mist Body to Rosie's body.

"I wanted the skin to have a nice subtle base color to complement her whole look," he said.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Rashida Jones

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Before starting the actress' beauty routine, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg prepped her skin with her drugstore must-have: the Almay Oil Free Makeup Remover Towelettes.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Hailey Baldwin

George Pimentel/WireImage

Hailey Baldwin

After applying the extensions, hairstylist Justine Marjan used the ghd curve Soft Curl Iron and texturizing spray to blend the hair and add a bend. With a little back-brushing and hairspray, she achieved the volume seen on the red carpet.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Lily Aldridge

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge

To prep Lily's lips, makeup artist Quinn Murphy used L'Occitane Certified Organic Pure Shea Butter as a primer to the nude lipstick, so her lips would stay moist throughout the evening.

ESC: Best Beauty, Vanity Fair, Paris Jackson

John Shearer/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Paris' eye makeup comes courtesy of the new MTHRSHP Subversive La Vie En Palette from Pat McGrath Labs.

"I winged out the corner of her eyes 'Versace style' using the Matte Eyeshadow Paranormal," Jo Baker revealed. "This flat Mauve tone was perfect to shape and create the desired shape…but wanting more drama and additional magic on her eyes, I swept several layers of Euphoria on top!"

