2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Go Viral

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 4:41 AM
And the award for the best meme goes to…
While this wasn't an official category at the 2018 Oscars, there were plenty of viral moments that were worthy of a trophy.
Helen Mirren started the night on a memorable note when she modeled a jet ski—the prize host Jimmy Kimmel offered the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech. Tiffany Haddish also provided a moment of internet gold when she danced on stage while presenting the award for Animated and Live Action Short Films with Maya Rudolph.
To see the best memes from the 2018 Oscars, check out the following roundup.
meryl streep is about that life #oscars pic.twitter.com/Xq6m32eAlJ— Ziwe (@ziwe) March 5, 2018
Meryl Streep dressed like the Fairy godmother from Shrek.#oscars #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/1LRyBSYkGY— 9GAG (@9GAG) March 5, 2018
What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018
Can't wait for Meryl Streep to be @TiffanyHaddish's mom in #GirlsTrip 2 pic.twitter.com/XhnMFGVVOJ— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 5, 2018
I didn't believe in love until I saw Oscar Isaac tickle BB-8 at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/rej7BmnC8P— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) March 5, 2018
Has Kobe Bryant out-done MJ in his post-NBA career? ? pic.twitter.com/b10GrYtwkx— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 5, 2018
Honestly this is almost too much beauty #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AmdlADdTaH— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 5, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence is all of us: https://t.co/U4WgnjbvQC #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fArpM6t8uB— MTV (@MTV) March 5, 2018
