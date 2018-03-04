Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Present Best Picture to The Shape of Water at 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 9:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 Oscars, Best Picture

ABC

One year after the Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Academy Awards, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway returned to the stage at the 2018 Oscars!

When the duo walked on stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation. "Thank you, it's so nice seeing you again," Beatty said.

"As they say, presenting is lovelier the second time around," Dunaway continued.

They then announced the that The Shape of Water had won the award for Best Picture! Director Guillermo Del Toro took the stage and asked Beatty, "May I have this?" He then double checked to make sure the envelope was correct. And it was!

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

To win the award, the movie was up against Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Earlier in the evening, the director won the award for Best Director at the ceremony.

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Actress in a Leading Role, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars, Winners, 2018

Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress in a Leading Role and Gives Incredibly Moving Speech: ''I've Got Some Things to Say''

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Show

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Katharine McPhee, David Foster, 2018 Oscar Elton John Party

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscar Party

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Go Glam for Post-Oscars 2018 Date Night

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Gary Oldman Thanks His Mother and Winston Churchill After Winning 2018 Best Actor Oscar

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -