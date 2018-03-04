Coco Songwriters Praise Diversity of Their Fellow Best Original Song Nominees at the 2018 Oscars

It may have been their moment to shine, but when Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez took the stage at the Dolby Theatre to accept the award for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards, they made sure to shine a spotlight on their fellow nominees.

The husband-and-wife duo, who won their second Oscar for their song "Remember Me" from the Pixar animated film Coco, started off their acceptance speech with a celebration of the diverse artists in their category. "I really want to take a minute to look at this category of incredible nominated songwriters tonight," Anderson-Lopez said. "Not only are we diverse, but we are close to 50/50 for gender representation. When you look at a category like ours, it helps us imagine a world where all the categories look like this one."

The pair beat out a stacked field that included Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson for Mudbound, Sufjan Stevens for Call Me by Your Name, Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren for Marshall, and Justin Paul and Benj Pasek for The Greatest Showman.