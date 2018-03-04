The Office's Mindy Kaling & B.J. Novak Reunite at 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 7:04 PM

B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/Getty Images

They're not in Scranton, Pennsylvania anymore. 

The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak hit the red carpet at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party, and yes, we have zero chill. Kelly and Ryan forever, right?! 

The onscreen Dunder Mifflin employees locked eyes for one OMG moment as they posed for photos together. Kaling, who gave birth to her first child in December, looked gorgeous in a sequined, navy blue gown and silver pumps. Novak, on the other hand, looked dapper as usual in a classic tuxedo. 

Ahead of the bash, Mindy took to Instagram with a video of her and B.J.'s ride over. "I'm headed out for a night of fun with my best friend," she teased, panning over to Novak. 

Photos

Reunions at the 2018 Oscars

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, 2018 Oscars

Twitter

"What's up Snapchat?" he responded, prompting an adorable eye roll and "Oh gosh, I'm so sorry" from Mindy. 

Just last week, the inseparable pals teamed up for a joint appearance at the Wrinkle in Time premiere. 

Mindy and B.J. weren't the only former co-stars mixing and mingling throughout Hollywood's most glamorous evening. Check out even more reunions right here

Tune in to E! Monday, Mar. 5 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 9 a.m. and again later that day.

