Surprise! Kobe Bryant Really Just Became an Oscar Winner for Dear Basketball

Mar. 4, 2018

Bet you weren't expecting this during the 2018 Oscars!

During tonight's star-studded award show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, cast members from Star Wars: The Last Jedi appeared on stage to present the award for Best Animated Short Film.

While the category is nothing new, pop culture fans were quite surprised to learn the winner of tonight's trophy.

Anybody know former Los Angeles Lakers and basketball superstar Kobe Bryant? Well, he's now an Oscar winner!

"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we can do a little bit more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech. "Thank you Academy for this amazing honor."

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

The message was likely a message to Laura Ingraham who recently advised basketball player LeBron James to keep his political commentary to himself. 

Kobe continued, "Thank you John Williams for a wonderful piece of music. Thank you Verizon for believing in the film…. And to my wife, Vanessa, our daughters, you are my inspiration. Thank you so much, guys. Thank you."

Dear Basketball is a six-minute film based on a letter Kobe wrote to The Players' Tribune on November 29, 2015 announcing his retirement from basketball. The project also earned an Annie Award for Best Animated Short Subject. 

Congratulations to Kobe and all the nominees!

