Mary J. Blige Calls Oscar Nomination for Mudbound Song the "Cherry on Top" of Her 25-Year Career

Mary J. Blige is having a moment, to say the least. The singer is performing at the 2018 Oscars and is a multi-nominee for her work in Mudbound. She's up for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for her work in the Netflix movie.

"I'm so excited," Blige told Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Oscars. "I don't even know what to do with myself."

Blige is the first person to be nominated for acting and original song in the same year.

In the movie, Blige plays Florence Jackson and she told Seacrest the character's strength jumped off the page for her. "It's love, love is the silver lining, the thing we need. It kind of saved the day. No one was expecting for everyone to end up loving each other the way they did…that's the thing that drew me to the script."