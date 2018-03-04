Rita Moreno Talks About Wearing the Same Dress She Wore to 1962 Oscars

Rita Moreno's gown is doing its second round at the Oscars 56 years later!

Her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon joined the One Day at a Time star as her date for the big night.

"The fabric is made out of Obi, which is the sash that Japanese women use in their kimonos. They're usually folded over and over, and this is one piece of fabric," she explains to E!

While Ryan Seacrest mentioned that he couldn't believe how well it has preserved after all these years, Moreno was just as surprised.

"I know, you would think it would tarnish," she says. "It's been hanging in my closet."

Moreno switched things up a bit with the gown by changed the neckline and added a bold necklace, but still kept the statement gloves.