Miguel Is Proud to Represent "All the Latinos Out There" at the 2018 Oscars

When Miguel takes the stage at the 90th Academy Awards, he'll be doing so with an entire community on his mind.

The singer will be performing "Remember Me," the emotional and Best Original Song-nominated song from Coco, and the importance of the moment is not lost on him, as he let E! News' Ryan Seacrest know ahead of time on the red carpet. "For a movie like this, knowing that it's representing the Latin population, and being of Mexican descent, it's incredibly meaningful, man," he said. "So yes, I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honored. I'm honored."