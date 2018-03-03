Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 2:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As the 2018 Oscars are just around the corner, it's time to recognize the best of the best in independent filmmaking. 

The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards is off and running at its usual beachfront locale in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon, with comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney serving as the ceremony's co-hosts once again.

I, Tonya's Margot Robbie and Salma Hayek Pinault are set to present at the star-studded event., as is Tessa ThompsonBlack Panther's Chadwick Boseman Ben Mendelsohn, John ChoAva DuVernayJon HammScarlett Johansson and Lena Waithe.

Call Me By Your NameThe Florida ProjectGet OutLady Bird and The Rider are nominated for Best Feature.

As for the Robert Altman Award, it's already been announced that the ensemble cast of Mudbound. 

Check out the complete list of 33rd Annual Independent Spirit Award winners below: 

 

 

Photos

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Best Feature

Call Me by Your name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

Best Director

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Gudagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny Safdie and Josh Benny, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

Best First Feature

Columbus

WINNER: Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

Leslie Bib, Sam Rockwell, 2018, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bennie Safdie, Good Time

Lady Bird, Laurie Metcalf

A24

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at the Dinner

Best First Screenplay

Kyle Aspoleta (Story by Kyle Espeleta and Jesse Wakeman), Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

Kogonada, Columbus

David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West

Best International Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic woman

I Am Not a Witch

Lady Macbeth

Loveless

Best Documentary Feature

The Departure

Faces Places

The Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

Best Cinematography

Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian, Columbus

Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards, The Rider

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Good Time

Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name

Alex O'Flinn, The Rider

Gregory Plotkin, Get Out

WINNER: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

John Cassavetes Award

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

WINNER: Life and Nothing More

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

Robert Altman Award

Mudbound

Kiehl's Someone to Watch Award

Amman Abbasi, Dayveon

WINNER: Justin Chon, Gook

Kevin Phillips, Super Dark Times

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award

Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefshi, Quest

Jeff Unay, The Cage Fighter

Bonnie Award

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao

Watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards air live Saturday March 3 at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on IFC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , 2018 Independent Spirit Awards , Top Stories
Latest News
Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere, Oscar Chic

The Oscars' All-Time Most Glamorous Red-Carpet Couples

Jenna Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Jenna Fischer Runs into Kim Kardashian and Sisters in Japan

Margot Robbie, Spirit Awards

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Stars' Looks

Fergie, The Forum

Fergie Returns to the Stage After National Anthem Fiasco

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Helps Friend Stage Proposal at Her Concert

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Baby Stormi's Face

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Friends' Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston Are in a Group Text

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -