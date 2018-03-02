The Stars of Wounded Love Weigh In on 2018 TV's Top Couple Win

If you've been following along with TV's Top Couple 2018, you've no doubt heard of Wounded Love by now.

Hilal and Leon, of the Turkish series also called Vatanim Sensin, took the top prize when the poll ended last week, somehow and seemingly easily beating out 63 American (mostly) competitors despite the fact that most Americans hadn't even heard of the show and there's an 11 hour time difference between California and Istanbul.

Other fans, for shows like Riverdale's Veronica and Archie and Arrow's Oliver and Felicity, who took second place, were even congratulating HiLeon fans on Twitter, and fandoms were gathering together to support charities together in the name of their couples. It was truly an international love affair. While stars Boran Kuzum (Leon) and Miray Daner (Hilal) both weighed in on Twitter after the couple's win, we finally managed to defeat that time difference and find out just how they're feeling after their unexpected victory in a random American poll.