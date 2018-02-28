Groot Is Actually Dead—and Baby Groot Is His Son?!

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel

Sorry, Guardians of the Galaxy fans, but James Gunn has confirmed that Groot really did die at the end of the first film.

And despite all those theories about Baby Groot being the reincarnation of the original character, the answer is a lot simpler than that. Baby Groot is simply the son of Groot.

The heated discussion about the origins of the character began when BuzzFeed writer Arielle Calderon began tweeting about who is more worthy of saving: a porg or Baby Groot? That's when the director of the film dropped the bomb on the internet, "First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son."

Photos

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Movie Pics

Understandably, the fans of the comic and the movie franchise are processing their loss, with some in flat out denial about the death of the lovable character.

Those shocked tweets had no impact on Gunn, however, who continued to hammer home the idea that Baby Groot is his own person.

To further prove his claims, he reminded people that the tiny character "has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber."

Nevertheless, many fans continue to deny the truth despite it coming from the director of the film himself.

What do you think? Did Groot die or is he actually Baby Groot? Let us know in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Guardians of the Galaxy , Twitter , Marvel , Apple News , Viral , Top Stories
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Last Weeks of Pregnancy: "It's Starting to Become Very Real"

Frozen, Elsa

Will Elsa Get a Girlfriend In Frozen 2? Director Jennifer Lee Says...

Meghan Markle Makes Her Official Royal Working Debut

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling

Oprah Winfrey Gives Mindy Kaling the Most Thoughtful Baby Gifts Ever

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick

Scott Disick "Still Insanely Jealous" of Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Already Renewed for Season 2

Keith Richards, WSJ. Magazine

Keith Richards Says Mick Jagger Needs to Get a Vasectomy

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -