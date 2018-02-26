Inside Chicago West's Lavish Nursery: See-Through Cribs, Cloud Gliders and More

Kim Kardashain and Kanye West are all about rocking neutrals these days—and so is their baby girl, Chicago West, whose nursery appears to be totally on brand for the Kardashian-Wests.

The proud parents have been smitten with their bundle of love ever since they welcomed her into the world via surrogate on Jan. 15.

On Monday, Kim took to her app to let the world in on some items in her third child's room, which is chock full of pricey new (to her) vintage finds, as well as reused items from North West and Saint West's nurseries.

The mother of three wrote, "I wanted to keep all the décor in neutral colors."

Kim also said she wanted to mix and match the old with the new: "I love having functional pieces, like a glider, mixed in with really unique pieces, like a vintage Royère bed."

While she doesn't show which Jean Royère bed she purchased for her baby girl, a vintage bed designed by the French furniture designer, whose work is loved by celebs like Ellen DeGeneres and Ellen DeGeneres, can be found priced at $75,000 and $85,000.

In addition to the sure-to-expensive bed, Kim says she was frugal in recycling some major items.

The proud mom wrote, "I also ended up using the same crib, dresser and rug that I used for North and Saint!"

Take a look at the other lavish items in Chicago's nursery...