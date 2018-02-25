Chris Pratt and Son Jack Have a Fun Boys' Night at 2018 Monster Jam

Chris Pratt treated son Jack to a boy's night out at the 2018 Monster Jam event at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California on Saturday.

The actor and the 5-year-old, who wore a Captain America shirt, red flannel and hooded camo jacket, were all smiles at the event, which was also attended by several other celebs and their kids. Pratt and Jack posed for photos inside the stadium and also had fun riding on vehicles.

Other celebs spotted at Monster Jam included Josh Duhamel, who brought his and ex Fergie's 4-year-old son Jack, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett, who brought their kids Hank Jr., 8, and Alijah, 4, and Nick Lachey, who arrived with his and wife Vanessa Lachey's eldest child, son Camden, 5.