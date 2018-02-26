EXCLUSIVE!

Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara React to 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Nominations

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018

Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara

Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards are coming and the celebs who are nominated this year couldn't be more thrilled!

The fun-filled show, which will be hosted by John Cenawill air on Saturday, March 24, live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA. John will join Hollywood's hottest stars, all while dodging that iconic green slime.

Earlier today, E! News announced that the nominees for Best Breakout Star are Alessia Cara, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Khalid and Noah Cyrus

Upon learning the news, Camila told E! News, "I'm so excited to be nominated for Favorite Breakout Star at the KCAs. The past year has been so special for me and I'm so grateful for all the support. Thank you Nickelodeon!!"

John Cena Plays His Entire Family (And Slimes and Kisses Himself) for Kids' Choice Awards

Meanwhile, Alessia Cara said she was excited about her big nomination and gave the following statement to E! News: 

"Thanks so much Kids' Choice Awards for nominating me this year. It's really cool to be considered, especially by a demographic that has been so supportive of my music"

The nominees for Favorite Movie are Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman, Wonder Woman.

The nominees for Favorite TV Show are Fuller House, Henry Danger, K.C. Undercover, Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash and The Thundermans.

During the next four weeks starting today, kids can cast their votes on Nickelodeon's digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick App on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and Android devices for their favorite stars. Kids will also have the opportunity to influence the show in real-time with new live voting capabilities.

Bring on the slime!

