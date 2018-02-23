Stephen Fry Reveals Private Battle With Prostate Cancer

Stephen Fry opened up about his private battle with prostate cancer in a video message on Friday.

In a clip posted to his website, the 60-year-old actor revealed he went in for a flu shot just before Christmas and ended up having a general checkup. After his doctor expressed concern over his prostate specific antigen levels, the comedy star had an MRI. However, he was told something "mischievous" showed up on his results. So, he went in for a transrectal biopsy and learned the results the next day.

"Yes, indeed, there is a cancer there," he said in the video.

In fact, Fry discovered he had a Gleason score, a measurement for determining the aggressiveness of the cancer, of eight. According to the American Cancer Society, the highest score is a 10.

"That's high enough to warrant some sort of treatment," Fry told viewers.