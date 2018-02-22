All of the Fashion at 2018 Premio Lo Nuestro

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 7:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lele Pons, Univision, Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It's been 30 years of Premio Lo Nuestro! 

Univision's award show will be airing live from Miami's American Airlines Arena. The Spanish-language award show is television's first-ever entertainment awards. They'll be paying tribute to Latino music legends and shine a spotlight on the on iconic and upcoming voices. 

This year, the award show is switching things up, they will recognize and celebrate, not nominate, the most influential significant Latin artists. The gala will revisit historical moments in Latin music.

Univision will also pay tribute to Emilio and Gloria Estefan for being such trailblazers in the music world. 

Check out some of the best fashion from the night in the gallery below: 

Photos

2018 Premio Lo Nuestro Red Carpet Fashion

Wisin & Yandel will be reuniting for the first time on television, also in attendance: J BalvinBad BunnyPitbull, MalumaAnittaRomeo SantosLeslie GraceOzuna, and many more. 

Many of the stars walked the magenta carpet with adorable dogs from the Miami Dade's Animal Shelter. The hosts said that many of these pooches were left behind after last year's hurricane and they still need a home. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish, The Carmichael Show

Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Ed Sheeran, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

Rita Ora, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel Live

BRIT Awards 2018: Sick Ariana Grande Cancels Manchester Tribute Performance

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

8 Burning Questions We Have Ahead of the 2018 Oscars

Kate Middleton & Prince William Walk 2018 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Time's Up Theresa, BAFTAs, 2018

Protesters Crash 2018 BAFTA Film Awards Red Carpet

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -