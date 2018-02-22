Tisha Campbell-Martin Files for Divorce From Husband Duane Martin

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 5:36 PM

Duane Martin, Tisha Campbell-Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin has filed for divorce from her husband Duane Martin after more than two decades of marriage. 

The actress, who rose to fame as Gina on the '90s sitcom Martin, announced in a statement Thursday, "After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce." 

She added to E! News, "It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family."

Tisha and Duane, an actor whose onscreen credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood and Deliver Us From Eva, tied the knot after six years of dating in 1996. They went on to welcome two sons of their own, 8-year-old Ezekial and 16-year-old Xen

Tisha also shared the news via Twitter, adding, "@DUANEMARTIN_ said to me Best this morn 'we are family FOREVER.'" The pair made their final public appearance together in April 2016. 

For now, Campbell-Martin is focused on the future, which may or may not include a Martin reboot. Speculation that a project could be in the works sparked when Tisha was spotted out to lunch with former co-stars Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold.  

She played coy during a recent appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, but did reveal she has new music on the way and is set to make an appearance on Empire

Are you sad to see this Hollywood couple call it quits? Let us know in the comments! 

