50 First Dates, Cruel Intentions and Marvel's Jessica Jones Coming to Netflix in March 2018

Plan your binge-watching accordingly. On Thursday, Netflix announced which film and TV titles will become available to stream in the month of March. The company's catalogue includes dozens of licensed properties, as well as original comedy specials, movies and television series. As E! News exclusively revealed Tuesday, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II will be among them.
Here's the complete list of titles that are coming to Netflix in March 2018:
Available 3/1/18
300
21 Thunder: Season 1
2307: Winter's Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Available 3/2
B: The Beginning: Season 1
Flint Town: Season 1
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1
Les Affamés
Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5
Available 3/4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale
Available 3/5
F The Prom
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1
Available 3/6
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream
Available 3/7
Aftershock
Available 3/8
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1
Ladies First
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2
Available 3/9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1
Collateral: Limited Series
Love: Season 3
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai
Nailed It: Season 1
The Outsider
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2
Available 3/10
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Available 3/12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Available 3/13
Children of the Whales: Season 1
Ricky Gervais: Humanity
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1
Available 3/15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Available 3/16
Benji
Edha: Season 1
On My Block: Season 1
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4
Take Your Pills
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
Wild Wild Country: Season 1
Available 3/19
In Search of Fellini
Available 3/20
100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2
Available 3/21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Available 3/23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2
Game Over, Man!
Layla M.
Requiem: Season 1
Roxanne Roxanne
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1
The Mechanism: Season 1
Available 3/24
Red Trees
Available 3/27
Men on a Mission: 2018
Available 3/28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Available 3/30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2
First Match
Happy Anniversary
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2, Part 1
Rapture: Season 1
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección Natural
The Titan
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1
Available 3/31
Let Me In
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie's Josh Duhamel Says Show Is About More Than Just Murder Cases