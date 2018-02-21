Kat Von D Marries Prayers Singer Leafar Seyer

Kat Von D is married!

The 35-year-old tattoo artist announced that she tied the knot with Prayers singer Leafar Seyer on Wednesday. "Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend: @prayers Juntos en vida y en muerte," Kat wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the couple's hands, which showed off their wedding rings. Leafar also posted the same photo on social media Wednesday.

"Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ]," he wrote. The couple both used "en vida y en muerte" in their captions, which translates to "in life and in death."