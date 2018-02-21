"Faith Hill" Scares Kellie Pickler on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 9:50 AM

Kellie Pickler is the latest victim of Ellen DeGeneres' pranks. 

The talk-show host spooked the singer on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by having Pickler's boss Faith Hill jump out from a side table. 

Of course, it wasn't actually the country superstar. DeGeneres recruited one of her staff members to dress up in a blonde wig and Tim McGraw T-shirt and scream at Pickler. While the 31-year-old singer covered her mouth in shock she didn't have the same frightful reactions as some of DeGeneres' other guests. 

When DeGeneres asked Pickler if she knew the prank was coming, the singer replied, "Well, I took a shot before I came out here. I gotta have my liquid courage."

She did, however, do a double-take to make sure nobody else would scare her.

Watch the video to see the hilarious prank.

Watch

Ellen DeGeneres Dishes on Ellen Success

Ellen DeGeneres, Kellie Pickler

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Pickler stars alongside Ben Aaron on CMT's talk show Pickler & Ben. Pickler admitted she has yet to scare anyone on her show out of fear someone might have a heart condition. 

"I look at it as we're giving them aerobic activity," DeGeneres said.

Hill is one of the show's producers, and Pickler described her as a "really wonderful" boss.

"She's so real and down to earth," Pickler raved. "She's comes to the studio and she's in jeans and a T-shirt and a ball cap and no makeup. And she's rearranging the set and brought pieces from her own home—from hers and Tim's home. They have no furniture or pictures on the wall or anything because it's all in our studio."

To see the full interview, watch The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

