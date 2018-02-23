Who Will be the Next Bachelorette? The Frontrunners Revealed

And ABC's next Bachelorette is...

OK, so Bachelor Nation still has a few major events, like The Bachelor finale and what not, to get through before The Bachelorette announces its next lead, but that doesn't mean the search hasn't already started, with the current lead even weighing in. Sort of.

"I do," Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. teased when E! News asked him at the taping of the Women Tell All special if he thinks someone from his season would be the best fit for the next Bachelorette, "But that's sort of a TBA, so I'll have to definitely weigh in on that later."

Hm, could that mean one or more of the women in his final three—Becca Kufrin, Lauren Burnham or Kendall Long—could be in the running? Fans will have to wait until the March 5 finale and After the Final Rose special to know for sure, but two fan-favorites with a lot of support for the gig are Bekah Martinez and Tia Booth, with both telling us they are interested.