Jay-Z Shells Out More Than $100,000—Including an $11,000 Tip—on Friend's Birthday Bar Tabs

This may be the holy grail of bar tabs.

Jay-Z is clearly willing to shell out some serious cash in the name of friendship. The Grammy winner headed out in the Big Apple Sunday night for a big—and quite expensive—night of celebrating his friend and Roc Nation Sports President Juan "OG" Perez's 50th birthday.

According to Page Six, the rapper and his pals made several stops throughout the night, starting with Japanese hot spot, Zuma, where the rapper reportedly dropped $13,000 on a meal for his pals.