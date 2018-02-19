Roseanne Barr Disses Fergie's National Anthem Performance: ''I Think Mine Was Better''

On Sunday night, Fergie's sultry rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game got everyone's attention—but for all the wrong reasons. Online many commenters dubbed the jazzy number "the worst rendition ever" of the national anthem. 

And it appears Roseanne Barr, who famously shrieked the national anthem (and who forget the crotch grab?) back in 1990, couldn't agree more. The sitcom star is even panning the Fergalicious performance. 

Following the flood of tweets dragging Fergie through the mud, the funny lady, who is known for her brash comedy, hopped on the trashing bandwagon. 

The 65-year-old, who is coming back to TV with a revival of her beloved sitcom Roseanne, wrote, "Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey."

Just in case you need a refresher on Roseanne's performance so you know how much of a diss that really was, here's what we got: On July 26, 1990, the sitcom star took to Jack Murphy field, shrieked, grabbed her crotch and purposefully made a mockery of the beloved song, known for opening up sports games. It's universally known as the worst performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" that has ever been done since Francis Scott Key put pen to paper in 1814.

Afterward, the entire country was outraged, including President George H.W. Bush, who called it "disgraceful."

So Roseanne saying her performance was better is pretty brutal.

Fergie Slammed for Performing ''Worst Rendition Ever'' of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

As for what went wrong with the Black Eyed Peas singer's version, viewers seemed to take issue soulful/bluesy/jazzy/sexy attempt at the classic song. 

Before the game, the sultry singer slinked up to the microphone in an LBD and gave the unusual rendition of the national anthem that did NOT go over well with the A-list audience, or it appears the entirety of the Internet.

In clips, Chance the RapperJoel EmbiidDraymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted on camera not really feeling Fergie's flow before the game. Many of them visibly laughing at the song.

After the performance a flurry of tweets followed, calling her hot take on the tune "the worst rendition ever" of the national anthem.

Even Khloe Kardashian, whose man is Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, tweeted, "This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?"

What did you think of Fergie's performance? Sound off in the comments!

