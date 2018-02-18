Fergie Slammed for Performing ''Worst Rendition Ever'' of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 6:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ouch!

Fergie was tasked to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at tonight's NBA All-Star Game—a task that she seemed to fall short of on Sunday night.

Before the game, the singer slinked up to microphone in an LBD and gave a bluesy and somewhat unusual rendition of the national anthem that did appear NOT go over well with the A-list audience, or at appears the entire Internet.

In clips, Chance the Rapper, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted not really feeling Fergie's flow before the game. 

One viewer, Isaac Harris, called it the "worst" national anthem he'd ever heard, writing, "Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever."

John Middlekauf simply tweeted, "Worst rendition ever?"

@CoryTowns wrote, "LMAOOOOOOOOO FERGIE SOUND LIKE A BODEGA CAT."

See some of the other brutal meme-tastic tweets...

Photos

Stars Sing the National Anthem

Some viewers are saying that the only thing worse than tonight's Fergalicious national anthem may be Roseanne Barr's headline-making, crotch-grabbing performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" in 1990. Probably not a comparison that the eight-time Grammy winner will love.

Looks like Ferg gave a little too much boom-boom and now enough pow tonight...

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fergie , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Vents to Kourtney About Her Feud With BFF Malika Haqq on KUWTK: "You Self-Centered Bitch!"

Adam Rippon, 2018 Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon Will Be Olympic Correspondent for the Rest of 2018 Winter Games

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Khloe Kardashian's Beau Tristan Thompson Rubs Her Baby Bump at NBA All-Star Weekend Bash

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Met up on Valentine's Day Before Split Announcement

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Ignite Dating Rumors at Backstreet Boys Concert

Briana Dejesus

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Shows Off Body Transformation After Plastic Surgery

Allison Janney, BAFTAs, 2018

BAFTA Film Awards 2018: Complete Winners List

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -