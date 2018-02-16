Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira Can't Stop Fangirling Over Each Other

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira are the epitome of women supporting women.

When the two ladies from Marvel's Black Panther sat down with E! News' Justin Sylvester, they couldn't help but gush about each other's acting skills.

Nyong'o praised Gurira for her talents, explaining, "Danai is fierce, but Danai is also a very skilled actor and she is able to put her fierceness into the work she does." Nyongo then went on to describe Gurira's character as "iconic" and "memorable."

"Danai breathes fire into her character," Nyong'o added. "Really, straight up like a dragon."