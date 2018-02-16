Lena Dunham Grateful for Outpouring of Support After Hysterectomy

Lena Dunham is thanking her supporters who offered her words of empathy as she recovers from her hysterectomy, saying that while her heart is broken, they are now "linked forever."

The creator and star of the HBO series Girls revealed in Vogue's March 2018 issue that late last year, she underwent a total hysterectomy to remove her uterus and cervix after a decade of battling endometriosis, as well as pain and complications from the reproductive system disease.

"Your body failing you is a loss that's hard to explain and yet the amount of messages I've gotten from women in a similar predicament has been so overwhelming, loving and heartening," Dunham wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of her dressed in activewear and sitting on a hospital bed. "More than 60 million women in America are living with hysterectomies and those of you who've shared your plight and perseverance make me feel so honored to be in your company. Thank you to the village of women who took care of me through this entire process."

"I have a broken heart and I hear those don't mend overnight," she continued. "But we are linked forever by this experience and our refusal to let it hold any of us back from even the grandest dreams."