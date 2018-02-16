2018 Oscars: First 12 Presenters Include Tom Holland, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone

The first slate of presenters for the 2018 Oscars were announced Friday.

"Whether returning to the Oscars stage or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd told E! News in a statement. "Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th Academy Awards live Sunday, March 4, on ABC. Here is the first wave of actors, directors and screenwriters who will present at the ceremony: