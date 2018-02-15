Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Welcome Daughter

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Isabella Evelyn Bass/

"It was a perfect birth, no problems at all," Bass shared in a statement with People. "We were supposed to induce her today but Carly's water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday! Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her."

This is Waddell's first child, however, Baby Bella joins big brothers Nathan, Liam and Ensley—Bass' three sons from a previous relationship.

On Jan. 29, Evan took to twitter to say that, "Carly’s having fairly intense contractions tonight," which just so happened to be while The Bachelor was airing.

The reality star joked, "So if I/we stop live tweeting #thebachelor tonight you’ll know it’s time to purchase the live feed of the birth. 19.95 per minute and includes a complimentary ointment for only 14.99 extra."