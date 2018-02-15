BREAKING!

Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer in Surprise Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 7:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Camila Mendes

Riverdale's Camila Mendes Sends Condolences to Parkland Victims After Hometown Mass Shooting

Oprah Winfrey, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Oprah Winfrey Says God Hasn't Told Her to Run for President

Amy Schumer, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Amy Schumer Is Married! 5 Things to Know About Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Getty Images

Here comes the bride...Amy Schumer!

No, this isn't one of her comedy movies; the 36-year-old Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty actress and comedienne married boyfriend and 37-year-old chef Chris Fischer in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, People and Us magazines reported on Thursday. Guests included Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry DavidJudd Apatow and David Spade.

Schumer and Fischer went public with their relationship two days before their wedding, via a PDA photo posted on her Instagram page. They first sparked romance rumors in November, six months after her rep confirmed Schumer's split from her boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

This past weekend, Schumer and Fischer had attended Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party in Los Angeles.

 Other celeb guests included Jennifer AnistonJennifer LopezOlivia MunnJames CordenChrissy TeigenJohn Legend and Meghan Trainor.

Fischer is the author of the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His family has run Beetlebung Farm in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts since 1961.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Weddings , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -