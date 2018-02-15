Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer in Surprise Wedding

Fischer is the author of the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. His family has run Beetlebung Farm in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts since 1961.

This past weekend, Schumer and Fischer had attended Ellen DeGeneres ' star-studded 60th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Schumer and Fischer went public with their relationship two days before their wedding , via a PDA photo posted on her Instagram page. They first sparked romance rumors in November, six months after her rep confirmed Schumer's split from her boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch .

Here comes the bride... Amy Schumer !

