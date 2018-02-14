The Voice Coaches Campaign for Contestants With Drinks, Versatility and by Not Being Adam or Blake

The Voice coaches are getting a jump on campaigning for contestants. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys get ahead of the game, which begins February 26, and give their best stump speeches in the above exclusive video.

Some reasons of the reasons include…

Blake Shelton: "I'm not Adam. I mean, that's a check in my box right off the bat, if you ask me."

Adam Levine: "Reasons to choose me as a coach...No. 1, I'm not Blake Shelton. I own more than one shirt. I can't say the same for Captain Country."

Alicia Keys: "You should pick me because I won season 12. That was like the best season yet."

Kelly Clarkson: "Let's just point out the elephant in the room: I've been a contestant on a show like this, so really, they have nothing on me."