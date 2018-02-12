Watch Anna Faris Fall in Love With Her "Fake Husband" in New Overboard Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 8:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chloe Kim, 2018 Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim Makes Olympic History After Winning Halfpipe Gold Medal

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Is Officially Back on Instagram With a Sultry Snapshot

The Bachelor, season 22 episode 2

The Bachelor: Who's Heading to Hometowns?

Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris are about to flip the script on a beloved movie.

More than 30 years after Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell first had moviegoers laughing in their seats, MGM is remaking late director Garry Marshall's comedy Overboard.

In a new trailer just released, viewers get a taste of the players and surprise twists included in the latest story.

For starters, Eugenio is the spoiled playboy who hails from one of Mexico's wealthiest families. But after falling of a yacht, he gets amnesia allowing Anna to swoop in and convince the man he's married to her.

What comes next may just be an unlikely love story full of humor, heart and surprises.

Photos

Anna Faris' Best Looks

Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Overboard

MGM

"The original Overboard was beloved and the only way to bring it back is to reinvent the story in a whole new way," MGM Motion Picture Group President Jonathan Glickman previously shared in a statement. "Anna and Eugenio are two of the most charismatic forces in comedy whose take on the material will modernize the story for a whole new generation of moviegoers."

Eva Longoria also stars in the highly anticipated project out April 13, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Entertainment , Anna Faris , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -