Barack Obama Praises Michelle Obama's "Hotness" During Portrait Unveiling

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 12, 2018 10:09 AM

Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Barack Obama couldn't help but gush over wife Michelle Obama during their portrait unveiling on Monday.

To start the week, the former first couple arrived to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. where their portraits were unveiled. Following in the footsteps of many former presidents, the Obamas portraits will now be displayed in the museum.

Kehinde Wiley painted Barack Obama's portrait while Amy Sherald is the artist who painted Michelle Obama's portrait, both of which can be seen in the photo above. After the unveiling, the Obamas addressed the crowd and complimented the talented artists who created the portraits of them.

Michelle Obama Admits Barack Obama Has the Worst Room in Their New House

During his speech, Obama praised Sherald, who painted his wife in a custom MILLY dress for the portrait.

"Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love," he told the artist with a smile.

You can watch the couple talk about their portraits above!

What do you think about the portraits? Sound off in the comments!

