Amy Schumer Confirms Relationship With Chef Chris Fischer in PDA Photo

It looks like Amy Schumer is officially off the market!
The I Feel Pretty actress seemingly just confirmed her rumored romance with chef Chris Fischer on Instagram. On Sunday, Schumer went public with the romance, sharing a picture of herself and Fischer kissing in a photo booth at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party.
"Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" Schumer captioned the PDA pic.
Schumer and Fischer have been sparking romance rumors for months now after being photographed having dinner together in New York City in early November 2017. This is the first time Schumer has publicly addressed her new relationship.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
This is Schumer's first romance since splitting with Ben Hanisch in May 2017. The couple had been dating for two years prior to calling it quits.
"Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends," Schumer's rep told us at the time.
A source also shared with E! News in May that "as time went on they realized they weren't on the same page or heading in the same direction."
Schumer and Fischer attended DeGeneres' birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday and a source tells us it was a "fun night" for everyone there.
"It was a fun night for everyone to come out and celebrate Ellen," the insider shares. "She wanted to celebrate her 60th in a big way and she got her wish. The party was on a dimly lit soundstage. They had several open bars and a big stage for live performances. N.E.R.D. got on stage with his dancer and Ellen really loved that. Later in the night Sam Ronson DJ'd."
"All the celebs were hanging out on couches talking or posing in the photo booth," the source shares. "The party went late night and everyone got on the dance floor and danced like crazy. Ellen had a blast and loved being surrounded by all of her friends. People didn't want to leave and the party kept going forever. Everyone sang 'Happy Birthday' to Ellen and thanked her for a great night."