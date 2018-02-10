Victoria Beckham on the Spice Girls Reunion: ''I Will Not Be Going on Tour''

Don't get your platform sneakers and your Union Jack dress yet!
Victoria Beckham, who was first known to the world as "Posh Spice", is putting to rest the rumor (that she pretty much started by posting a photo of the fab five together) that she and the rest of the gals would be going on tour. On Feb. 2, Becks, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie "Mel B" Brown all sat down together for a lunch in London—and the Internet went crazy with delight, hoping they'd be hitting the road together soon.
But earlier today, the popstar-turned-designer made it clear: the Spice Girls are not touring.
"I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour," said to Vogue during a preview of her autumn/winter 2018 collection, which shows in New York on Sunday morning, at New York Fashion Week.
Following the lunch, the women said in a statement: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."
But while many hoped that the meet-up (and the resulting statement) meant that the band was getting back together and getting on the road, it seems as that's not so—for now.
However, the mother of four gushed over her lunch last week, telling Vogue, "It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely."
As for a potential reunion in the future? Don't rule it out—but it's not happening any time soon.
Beckham explained, "There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming."
However, it's fashion that she's all about these days—not being a pop icon. While at the preview, she said, "This is what I do."
PolyGram Filmed Entertainment
The trendsetter also made it known that she feels like the '90s girl group did a lot of good in their day and thinks that the pop party of five would be a positive influence for children.
“It’s a positive thing," she said. "You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit."
What about a menswear-inspired catsuit? Oh come on Posh, say you'll be there!