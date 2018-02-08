Halsey Does Her Own Makeup as the New Face of YSL Beauté

She may be bad with love, but Halsey is sure darn good with makeup.

The "Him & I" singer was announced as the latest face of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté on Wednesday. After the singer performed at the star-studded amfAR Gala in New York City, she took to Instagram to share the news.

"I am SO honored and excited to announce my collaboration with @yslbeauty !!! Last night I did my own makeup for @amfar using Tatouage Couture Liquid Lip Color in #9 and All Hours Foundation in BD40. Working with a makeup line I actually love and use is honestly a treat and I'm excited to show you the other looks I cook up #yslbeauty," she wrote.