Amy Schumer Is Overflowing With Confidence in "I Feel Pretty" Trailer

Ever feel undeniably pretty? Amy Schumer's new character has!

Meet Renée, a regular gal who's going about life feeling down on her looks until one day when she hits her head in a spin class and wakes up to find she's basically a supermodel—well, in her own head.

"She kind of has low self esteem and she really wants to be pretty and just feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you're just gorgeous," the comedian explained to Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show Thursday. Following the fateful injury, "I start seeing myself as a supermodel," Schumer described. "I look exactly the same, but in my mind I am Gisele [Bündchen]."