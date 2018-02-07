Omarosa Causes Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Cast to Totally Freak Out

Welcome home!

CBS' Big Brother: Celebrity Edition kicks off tonight, with the 11 famous houseguests moving in to the Big Brother house for what's sure to be an interesting two-week completely televised stay.

And yes, some of the famous faces are just as surprised to see Omarosa, Former Apprentice star/former Trump administration official, walk through the door, in a full-on gown. Seriously, you have to see E! personality Ross Matthews' reaction to Omarosa's arrival in the video above.

Pleasantly surprised to see Omarosa after a few years? Former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, who jokes of their long separation, "She's been in the White House since then." Omarosa's quick response? "And now I'm in the Big Brother house!"