The Fab Five aren't the only thing that's different in Netflix's new Queer Eye. The rebooted series trades New York for Georgia for its setting, throwing Karamo Brown (Culture), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion) into unfamiliar territory, and at times Donald Trump country.
"We met all types of people," Bobby told E! News. "We would roll into houses that had Trump signs in the front yard and they didn't know what hit them. It was great because we were able to walk into people's homes that we thought that we would have absolutely nothing in common with and leave life long friends."
Bobby continued, "You realize you might have different political views, but at the end of the day we were the same. And I think that's a really necessary thing for the country, for the world, to find the healing middle ground."
Kamaro said Queer Eye first right into the era of the Time's Up movement.
"If you're watching the award shows and you're inspired by these culturally relevant conversations that are happening, you're going to be inspired by Queer Eye. We're talking about [Black Lives Matter], we're talking about supporting women, we're talking about making men better, and that's what we do on this show that's really great while entertaining and having fun."
Netflix
As the Tan declared in the show's opening, "The original show was fighting for tolerance. Our fight is for acceptance." By having a more culturally diverse group as the Queer Eye cast, Tan said the show is teaching its participants just threw exposure. "It's so much more that we're offering these guys and hopefully to the audience."
Tan said as a viewer of the original show, he always assumed there was behind-the-scenes tension between the Fab Five and the participants. "However, there really wasn't. These guys were so receptive to us because we were so loving," he said. "It really helps that we were so engaging with them there was no need for them to be confrontation with us."
That doesn't mean there wasn't any apprehension or difference of opinion. Click play on the video to hear what Jonathan had to say about some of the grooming difference of opinions he encountered.
Queer Eye is now streaming on Netflix.